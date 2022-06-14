Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Hits $0.79

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00391838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523647 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

