ING Group Begins Coverage on ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ING Group initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGESY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.10) to €42.70 ($44.48) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $42.65 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

