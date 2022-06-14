Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 69,765 Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 8.72% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLRU remained flat at $$9.10 during trading on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.