Innealta Capital LLC Invests $4.35 Million in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 138,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,407. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.