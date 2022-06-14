Innealta Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 14,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,749. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

