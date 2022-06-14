Innealta Capital LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Innealta Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of EWQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. 15,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

