Innealta Capital LLC Sells 68,801 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,801 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 72,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

