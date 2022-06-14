Insider Buying: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director David M. Sable bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $328,897.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AEO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,132,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

