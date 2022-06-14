Insider Buying: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AEO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,132,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $38.99.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $22,096,000.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
