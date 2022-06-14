Insider Buying: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,132,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $22,096,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.