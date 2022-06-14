Insider Buying: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Buys 29,400 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bernardo Hees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $160.31. The stock had a trading volume of 681,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.49. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

