Insider Buying: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35.

On Monday, May 9th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50.

On Friday, May 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,995. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

