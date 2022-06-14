Insider Buying: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) CFO Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Mcclurg purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 9,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMTC shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.