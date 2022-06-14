Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. 350,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

