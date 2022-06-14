Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. 350,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
