Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 7,053 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 10th, Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $13.44. 1,604,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,052. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $93,249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.