Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 7,053 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $13.44. 1,604,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,052. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $93,249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

