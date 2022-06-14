Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) vs. Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Financial Contrast

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Ra Medical Systems -2,278.22% -152.46% -112.57%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,820.29%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Ra Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$16.95 million N/A N/A Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 494.35 -$25.07 million ($3.45) -0.09

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Ra Medical Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

About Ra Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.