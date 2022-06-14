Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $296.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.00.

NYSE:INSP opened at $173.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

