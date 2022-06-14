Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

