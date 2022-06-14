International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,994,000 after purchasing an additional 252,408 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

