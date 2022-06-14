International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 56.7% in May

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 352,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,462. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.29) to €1.95 ($2.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

