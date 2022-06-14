Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 748,729 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 480,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. 85,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,408. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.