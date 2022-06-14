Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $275.41 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $274.53 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.