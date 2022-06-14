Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,068,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,537,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.