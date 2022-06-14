Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned 1.34% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.