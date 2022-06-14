Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 18,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 13,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Invesque from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.40.

Invesque ( TSE:IVQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$65.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

