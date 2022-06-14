Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,252. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.