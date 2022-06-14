Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,433 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up 4.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 148,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.