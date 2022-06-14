Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IONKF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,031. Ionic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.