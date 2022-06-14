Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IONS. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.50 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,692,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 394,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

