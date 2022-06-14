iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,511. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

