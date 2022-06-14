iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,022,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 157,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.40.

