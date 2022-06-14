iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VLUE traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.89. 2,085,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

