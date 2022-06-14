iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

