iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $127,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after buying an additional 383,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 365,913 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

