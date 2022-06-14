iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.91

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.91 and last traded at $105.71, with a volume of 22927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

