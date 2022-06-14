iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Stake Lifted by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 21,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,707. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

