iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Cut by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. 11,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,649. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

