iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 186,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,008. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

