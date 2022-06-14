iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000.

BATS ITB traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090,869 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

