J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.

SJM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,621. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 92,988 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

