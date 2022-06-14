Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,872 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 2.25% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,676,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 455,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 277,513 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 592.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 226,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after buying an additional 175,598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. 3,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,871. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

