Jarvis Network Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $452,858.53 and approximately $66,178.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

