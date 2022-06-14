Jarvis+ One Day Volume Reaches $50,750.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $245,537.87 and approximately $50,750.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

