JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JDVB remained flat at $$28.25 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. JD Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
