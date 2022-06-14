JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDVB remained flat at $$28.25 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. JD Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

About JD Bancshares (Get Rating)

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

