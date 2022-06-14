JNE Partners LLP Sells 44,426 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

JNE Partners LLP cut its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,426 shares during the period. AMERCO accounts for 3.0% of JNE Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JNE Partners LLP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $465.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,046. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $459.15 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.52.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

