Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,937,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,871,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $451.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

