Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.04. 134,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,441,878. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $444.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

