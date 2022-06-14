JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Position Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 1,335.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

JAGG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

