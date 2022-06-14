JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Reduced by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

