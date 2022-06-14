KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Decreased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,357,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after buying an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $15,161,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after buying an additional 917,466 shares during the period.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

