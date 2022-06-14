KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Michael Winslow Kinley bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,500.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

